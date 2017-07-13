First Responder Recognized: Wetumpka Fireman Recognized

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama News Network is partnering with the Wettermark Keith law firm to honor first responders in the River Region.We’re honoring a Wetumpka fireman who was nominated after finding himself in a mucky situation.

Fireman Keith Thomas was nominated by a friend after showing up late and muddy to his baby’s first ultrasound. Luckily he had a pretty good excuse.

“On my way there we got dispatched out for an overturned vehicle with entrapment, it was down an embankment and I couldn’t pass it up” says Thomas. Though off duty at the time, Thomas was the first responder on the scene, sliding down into a ditch to help rescue a woman trapped in her overturned car.

He explains “I cant just drive by and say its not my job that’s what we live for every body here, if any of these guys would have been in the same position they would’ve done the same thing there’s no doubt because that’s what we’re here for.”

Those at the station, say it’s good to see their fellow fireman getting some well deserved recognition..

“He’s one of those guys that always gives 100 and ten percent whether its training education or on the scene he’s just that guy that you can count on” says Lieutenant Stacey Grier.

Captain Andrew McCullers explains “he’s always in a good mood i’ve never known him to in a bad mood or anything, he’s happy to work when he comes in and never complains about on anything around the station.