Rep. Ed Henry Speaks Out Against Luther Strange

by Ellis Eskew

“This is a travesty. This is a stab in the back,” said State Rep. Ed Henry, Republican from Hartselle.

Henry is talking about a letter Luther Strange signed in April with other Senators. It asked the Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Leader to allow the Senate to filibuster.

Henry says it blocks President Trump and progress with his agenda.

“He wants to tell the people of Alabama I am doing everything I can to pass Trump’s agenda while he is writing letters to stop it. That’s speaking out of both sides of your mouth. Pick a way. I’m not telling him which way. Pick one! Make a decision. Stand by it. Be a man instead of a snake,” said Henry.

Henry says Strange did not start supporting Trump until he became President and it was safe.

“I would liken to what Luther Strange did to like a snake laying in the grass waiting for an opportunity to strike and that opportunity where there was no risk was as soon as Trump was elected President. And that is when he showed up,” said Henry.

Henry says he is not endorsing another candidate for Senate and he is not running for any office in 2018. He just wants the truth to be told.

“I really just want our politicians in this state to say what they mean and mean what they say and the people of this state be able to know this is the truth. We do not have that right now with our Senator Strange or “strange” Senator, which ever way you want to flip it,” said Henry.

Representatives from Luther Strange’s campaign were at the press conference.

They say this all stems from former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s trial where Henry sided with Hubbard and Strange’s office lead the investigation that lead to corruption charges and conviction of the former House Speaker.