Typical Summer-Time Heat !

by Shane Butler

It’s summer-time in the deep south and we’re feeling every bit of it this week. Temps will continue to hit 90 degrees plus through Saturday. When you combine the heat and humid it feels uncomfortable. Heat index readings will hover around 100 degrees for a few more days. Scat’d showers and t-storms will knock the heat off at times. We see an increase risk of showers and storms over the weekend. This will hold daytime high temps down a bit on Sunday. Looks like those mid 90s will be coming back around the middle of next week.