Threatening Video Puts Selma Police on High Alert

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A disturbing video has Selma Police on alert and actively searching for the person responsible for it.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier released the video at a press conference at police headquarters Friday afternoon.

The video shows a handgun being pointed at a police cruiser while it’s waiting at a red light.

“If someone thinks this is acceptable, if this is a threat in any way, shape or form, our number one purpose every day is to make sure our officers return home to their families,” said Collier.

Collier says the incident is being considered a threat against law enforcement and its being taken very seriously.

He says targeting police officers is not a joke and won’t be tolerated.

“I am not going to stand by and allow my officers to be targeted,” he said.

“Our response will be calculated and it will be strong. That’s something I can assure you of. We are no longer out gunned on the street, those days are over and we’re not going to idly sit by and allow our officers to be targeted.”

Collier says anyone who can help police find the person behind the video — call Selma Police at (334) 874-6611.

Collier is also urging law enforcement officers throughout the area to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.