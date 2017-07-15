More Storms Ahead Sunday

by Ben Lang

Scattered showers and storms are once again scattered about the area this afternoon. These storms will, as usual, start winding down tonight. Look for another warm and muggy night, with lows in the mid 70s. The enhances chance for rain continues through Monday. A very slow moving, weak frontal boundary will make its way into north-central Alabama tonight. This will be the focus for scattered to numerous storms Sunday afternoon through early evening. Storms Sunday will still be diurnal in nature, meaning they will fizzle out during the night-time hours. The widespread nature of storms Sunday should hold temperatures in the lower 80s. However, if the storms hold off till later in the day, most location will reach the lower 90s.

The frontal boundary will be in approximately the same location Monday. This means we will still have higher-than-normal chances for rain, again especially for the afternoon and early evening hours. A high pressure ridge should regain control of the weather pattern on Tuesday. Isolated storms will remain possible during the afternoon. The greater impact will be the heat building back in through the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday, with only isolated afternoon storms. The overnights remain unchanged, with lows in the low to mid 70s.