Higher-Than-Normal Rain Chances Continue Monday

by Ben Lang

Like last night, we may have some storms lingering through the late evening hours. However, after about midnight or so these storms will also diminish. We will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temps in the mid 70s for the overnight. Another day of enhanced rain chances is ahead for Monday. A few may get going early on before noon, especially across south Alabama. The coverage of storms will peak during the afternoon, and again they will wind back down in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90° on Monday.

The heat will be returning this week. Rain chances drop to about 30% on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90s. By Wednesday, many locations will top out in the mid 90s. Rain chances for Wednesday through the weekend will be low – around 20% each day. Heat indexes could reach 105° or greater several days next week. Overnight lows will still be warm and muggy, around the mid 70s each night.