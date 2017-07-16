Millbrook PD: One Suspect in Custody, One on the Run after Armed Robbery

by Andrew James

Millbrook Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Sandtown Road and Long Drive in regards to a robbery in progress around 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say the suspects met up with the victims in order to buy a motorcycle but tried to steal the bike instead.

When the victims refused to give up the motorcycle one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired two shots into the ground and then ran from the scene.

Millbrook Police found and arrested a 17-year-old in the 3600 block of Mickles Drive. The other suspect is still on the run.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Millbrook Police at 334-285-5603.