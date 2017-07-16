Troopers: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Covington County Crash

by Andrew James

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash in Covington County that left one person dead and two others injured.

Troopers say 46-year-old Karen Ritchie died when the car she was riding in was hit head-on yesterday. The crash happened around 4 p.m., on Highway 331 south of Opp.

Ritchie was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital after the crash where she later died of her injuries. Her husband and the driver of the other vehicle have been hospitalized with injuries.

No further information is available at this time.