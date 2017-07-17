Authorities Search for Car Theft and Burglary Suspects

by Rashad Snell

The Millbrook and Montgomery Police Departments are requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information regarding a Montgomery auto theft and multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in a Millbrook residential community.

The Montgomery Police Department report states that a 25 year-old female advised that her black 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen between July 6 and July 7, 2017 from her residence located in the 3400 block of Cloverdale Road in Montgomery, Alabama. She had just made her first payment on July 6.

On July 8, the Millbrook Police Department filed 9 cases of vehicular break-ins which investigators believe were related. Residents on Fitzpatrick Place, McKeithen Place, Cresham Drive, Cantabury Lane, and Plantation Oak all reported vehicle break-ins where 3 to 4 males entered locked and unlocked vehicles stealing headphones, iPads, sunglasses, money, and 3 firearms.

Investigators recovered the Volkswagen Jetta in the dead end of Highland Cove in Millbrook on July 8. Montgomery and Millbrook investigators believe that all cases may be connected.

Millbrook Police released video to CrimeStoppers showing the suspects of the vehicle break-ins.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Click Link for Surveillance Footage: Millbrook Vehicle B&Es