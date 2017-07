Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Happens Next Weekend

by Darryl Hood

Alabama’s next back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend is coming up.

From Friday, July 21 until midnight Sunday, July 23, the state is waiving its 4% sales tax on eligible clothes, school supplies and electronics.

In addition, many cities and counties will waive their local taxes. To see a complete list of what can be bought tax-free click here