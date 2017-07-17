Gov. Ivey Disbands Several Task Forces, Commissions and Councils Created by Bentley Administration

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed Executive Order 3 disbanding 18 task forces, commissions and councils established by the previous administration.

“I believe strongly that my role is to make decisions and lead, not kick the can down the road. I am choosing to tackle some of the issues that have previously been sent before a task force,” Governor Ivey said. “I will work closely with members of the legislature in the days ahead to address the very important issues facing our state. Since the first day I took office, I have been committed to efficiency in government, cutting bureaucratic red-tape, and saving tax-payer resources; removing these groups, many of which have either completed their work or have become inactive, is just a part of that process.”