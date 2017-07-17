Heating Up Again !

by Shane Butler

Typical summer-time weather out there with hot and humid conditions along with afternoon showers/t-storms. This will be the setup for through Tuesday but after that it’s hot and mainly dry for the rest of the work week. High pressure will build over the deep south and this will place us under a drier weather pattern for a change. Abundant sunshine will send temps into the mid to upper 90s later in the week. Looks like a returns to scattered showers and t-storms later in the upcoming weekend and continuing into next week.