Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

by Rashad Snell

On Sunday, July 16, a Montgomery police officer made contact with Dallas White, 50, in reference to White's trespassing on private property.

After being asked to leave the property, White became combative, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle White gained possession of the officer’s weapon. The officer was able to hold White’s arm, keeping the weapon stationary until a back-up unit arrived. After ignoring repeated orders, White dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

The officer and White sustained minor injuries.

White was charged with attempt to commit murder (law enforcement officer) and criminal trespass and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.