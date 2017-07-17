Selma Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault

by Rashad Snell

On Monday, July 17, the Criminal Investigations Division(CID) detectives of the Selma Police Department arrested Frederick Lee Simmons, 36 , of Selma.

Simmons was arrested without incident, for Attempted Murder and Assault 2nd Degree.

The charges stemmed from the investigation of a shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue, on Tuesday, July 4. Detectives interviewed witnesses and able to identify Frederick Simmons as primary the shooter.

Charges and Bonds for Simmons are:

1. Attempted Murder: $60,000.00 CASH/PRO BOND

2. Assault 2nd Degree: $15,000.00 CASH/PRO BOND