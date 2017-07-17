Storms to Start Week, Heat to End Week

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW WORK WEEK: Anytime you have a quasi-stationary front near you, it will act as a highway for upper level features to ride along it. We are going to see this with our current situation as several impulses move across the state the next 48 hours along the front. This will mean for Monday we are going to keep higher rain chances in the forecast, but the greatest coverage will be along and south of the front. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs around 90°, and of course scattered to numerous storms are expected. Additionally during the day, an upper-level trough will drop into the Great Lakes, and this should give the front enough of a nudge to push the front onto the south, where it will likely stall near the northern Gulf Coast. As the front slowly pushes south, we are going to see some drier air sneak into the state and this will allow for lower rain chances for Tuesday, only about 30%. We should see more sun than clouds and highs will be at or just over the 90 degree mark.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: The upper-level trough lifts out of the area by midweek, and we are going to see an upper-level ridge build in over the state. It will keep our rain chances relatively low, less than 20% each day, but also allow for more sun as well as hotter temperatures. For the second half of the week, we are likely to see highs make their way into the mid 90s and upper 90s will be possible. That being the case, we will have to watch those heat index values as well, as they will likely head towards the low 100s, and we may see some heat advisories issued late in the week. The only heat relief would come from those isolated afternoon storms.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Little change for next weekend as it looks to be hot and humid and mainly dry, with only a few afternoon storms. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the 93-96 degree range.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Ryan