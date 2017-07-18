Protesting the Capri’s Decision to Not Show Siegelman Film

by Ellis Eskew

The Capri Theatre in Montgomery’s Cloverdale neighborhood is standing by its decision to not show the film of former governor Don Siegelman, despite protests.

Tuesday night, about one hundred members of the Capri showed up at the board meeting.

They wanted the board to rescind its decision.

But the board stated several times that they felt it “falsely depicted and defamed one of their board members,” Leura Canary.

While there was a motion to rescind and allow the movie, there was not a second.

“The movie is being shown elsewhere. she is a public official. she can’t be defamed. one person’s poison is another person’s meat. or vice versa,” said Dick Amberg.

Members say they plan to show the movie at another theater in Montgomery.

“I’m going to make every effort to show it elsewhere and shown continuously. I think it’s going to be shown. It’s going to be a sell out if we have to show it at the Sydney Lanier auditorium or the Davis Theatre or the MPAC,” said Julian McPhillips.