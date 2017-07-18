Rain Chances Decrease, Temperatures Increase

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN CHANCES DECREASE, TEMPERATURES INCREASE: The upper trough over the East will be shifting east the next 24 hours, and an upper ridge will build in; that means our weather will trend hotter and drier the rest of the week. Our coverage of afternoon showers and storms will decrease today and will be even more isolated Wednesday through Friday as warm air aloft associated with the ridge puts a lid on things. We are going to see our temperature begin to sneak higher and mid and upper 90s are expected by the end of the week, and for many spots across the state, likely to see some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer…We are also going to have to keep an eye on those heat index values as they are going to head towards the lower 100s.

TROPICAL STORM DON: Our fourth storm of the season has developed in the Atlantic. At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Don was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 56.2 West. Don is moving toward the west near 18 mph, and this general motion, with an increase in forward speed, is expected through Wednesday evening. On the forecast track, the center of Don will move across the Windward Islands tonight, and then move westward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible through tonight while Don approaches the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected on Wednesday while Don moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The ridge stays strong, so it looks like we will see a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot and humid, with mainly dry conditions; only a few isolated afternoon storms are possible. Highs both days will range in the 92-96 degree range. Rain chances will increase late Sunday with more numerous showers and storms in the forecast for early next week.

Have a sensational day!

Ryan