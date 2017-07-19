Alabama Tourism Department to Hold Marketplace for Local Vendors

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Tourism Department will assist local vendors with getting their goods sold at gift shops across the state when it hosts the Alabama Makers Marketplace on Thursday, July 27 in Montgomery. The event is free and will be open to the public.

“This is a great opportunity to bring producers of Alabama-made goods together with gift shop managers,” said marketplace coordinator Leigh Cross with the state tourism department. “Travelers are always looking for things that are authentic and represent our state. We want to make sure that the gift shops at our top tourist attractions feature items from companies that are producing goods and creating jobs here in Alabama.”

The Alabama Makers Marketplace is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 27 in the exhibit hall of the RSA Activity Center at 201 Dexter Ave. in downtown Montgomery.

More than 25 vendors have already registered for the marketplace including: Aunt Bee’s, Montgomery; Aqualime, Montgomery; Carol’s Botanicals, Mobile; Charmed Heirlooms, Huntsville; Cottage Industry Soap Company, Prattville; Cricket Dust Mystic Seasoning, Montgomery; Earth Creations, Bessemer; Earthborn Studios, Leeds; First Contact Sewing, Toney; Heather Baumbach Art, Madison; Helena Pepper Company, Helena; Jeffery Long Designs, Alex City; Kami Watson Studio, New Market.

Also coming are: Koontz, Greensboro; Made In The Shea, Daphne; Patriot Strong, Florence; Piper & Leaf Tea Company, Huntsville; Poppyseed Paper, Vestavia Hills; Priester’s Pecan, Fort Deposit; Regina K’s Cobbler’s, Leighton; Smokehouse Market, Boaz; To A T Embroidery, Montgomery; To Your Health Sprouted Flour Company, Fitzpatrick; Todd Farms, Headland; Who,What,Where Art, Athens; Woodwizard, Tuskegee.