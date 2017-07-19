Better Chance For Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our hot and humid weather pattern continues in full force. Mostly sunny skies lead to temps heating up into the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week. You combine the humid and it will feel more like 100 to 107. We do see this heat backing down just a bit as more moisture increases across the region. This is going to lead to an increased chance of showers and t-storms. As a result, temps will drop back into the lower 90s late in the weekend into early next week.