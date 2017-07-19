State Rep. Mike Holmes to Run for Re-Election in Elmore County

by Rashad Snell

Elmore County businessman and timber farmer Mike Holmes (R) will seek a second full term in the State House of Representatives, his campaign announced today.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Montgomery, to continue working for the people of House District 31. We’ve accomplished a lot since the Republicans took over the House and Senate, but there is more work to be done,” Rep. Holmes said.

Holmes was first elected in a 2014 special election to replace Rep, Barry Mask, and then ran for a full term later that year. He is a recipient of the American Conservative Union’s (ACU) Award for Conservative Achievement, for being one of the Legislature’s most conservative members.

Born in Crenshaw County, Holmes received a bachelor’s degree from Troy State University, before attending graduate school at Penn State University. A former high school teacher and coach, he then entered the agribusiness sector attaining CEO status for the majority of his career. Holmes returned in 1996 to central Alabama to found what became a very successful real estate brokerage enterprise.

Holmes is a 20-year resident of Elmore County, one of the charter members of the Wetumpka Tea Party, a past chairman of the Elmore County Republican Party, and was a delegate to the Republican National Conventions in 2012 and 2016. He has been a member of both the Montgomery County and Wetumpka Area Chambers of Commerce, as well as a member of the Alabama Forestry Association.

He has been married to Shirley Russell Holmes for over 50 years, and the couple has two children and four grandchildren. They are members of ChristChurch Anglican Church in Montgomery.

House District 31 currently covers the majority of Elmore County — including the cities of Wetumpka, Holtville, Eclectic, Tallassee and Deatsville, and Marbury in Autauga County.