ASU Administrator Selected to Present at Prestigious NCAA Conference

by Rashad Snell

Dr. Ron Brown, associate athletic director for academics at Alabama State, has been selected to present at the annual NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) Conference in New Orleans on July 26-28.

Brown’s breakout session topic is “Effective Cross-Campus Relationships.” A national expert in his field, Brown will join three other panelists to discuss methods, challenges and benefits of fostering cross-campus relationships between athletics and other campus constituents.

“This annual conference is a NCAA professional development program for NCAA members and I am excited to share a little of my experience with other limited-resource institution staffs from across the country,” Brown said. “This is a great exposure for the University. Our efforts to do things the right way is being recognized via this opportunity.”

The two-day conference provides a broad-based schedule of programming that benefits chancellors and presidents, athletics departments, academic advisors, registrars, development and those interested in the academic success of student-athletes. It also provides the opportunity for inter-institutional discussions on issues and solutions among individuals from institutions that may have similar missions, demographics, challenges and success.

Committed to positioning ASU at the forefront of innovation in higher education, Brown has a dual reporting relationship in the Division of Academic Affairs and Department of Athletics. He oversees ASU’s Student Athlete Support Services program, a program whose primary charge is to manage activities and services designed to positively impact several areas: retention and the graduation success rate (GSR) and Academic Performance Rate (APR) scores of all 18 sports that compete for championships at the NCAA Division I level.

As a former president of the National Association of Athletic Academic Advisors (N4A), Brown and his staff have been critical to the success of ASU’s athletic program. In fact, this year marks the first time that all 18 sports met the NCAA APR standard of a 930 or higher. This signals the return of six sports to full participation and playoff eligibility status after serving various penalties over the past six years.

Brown is the recipient of several honors, including the N4A’s Distinguished Service Award. Prior to joining ASU in March 2011, he served in a similar capacity at the University of Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State University.