Back-To-School Sales-Tax Free Weekend

Starts at Midnight tonight, ends on Sunday Midnight

by Tim Lennox

The yearly sales tax holiday leading up to the new school year begins at Midnight.

Not all municipalities are taking part, and not all items are free of all sales taxes.

The Alabama Department of Revenue has complete information on their website:

http://revenue.alabama.gov/salestax/SalesTaxHol.cfm