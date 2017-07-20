Biscuits Fall 5-3 to Wahoos

on Wednesday

Nick Senzel’s seventh inning three-run homer gave the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-42) a 5-3 win over the Biscuits (51-45) in their series openernight at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits fell to 2-8 in series openers at home this season.

Genesis Cabrera made his fifth start of the year for the Biscuits and didn’t have his best performance, tossing five innings while allowing two runs on six hits (both earned) with three walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Tyler Goeddel swatted an RBI-single off the southpaw in the second to give Pensacola an early 1-0 margin.

Gabriel Guerrero added a run in the fourth with a solo-shot to left to give his starter Keury Mella a 2-0 cushion. Mella kept the Biscuits scoreless through five innings, but then Montgomery strung together a couple of runs in the sixth when Cade Gotta hit a sac-fly and Williams belted an RBI-single to center to make it 2-2.

Reliever Kyle Bird entered in the seventh and walked a few batters before Brady Williams decided to bring in Houston Native Ian Gibaut in the eighth. The right-hander mislocated a pitch against Senzel, the Reds number one prospect, who launched a three-run blast over the left field wall to give Pensacola a 5-2 advantage. Montgomery added its final run on a Riley Unroe RBI-double in the ninth, before reliever Jake Ehret got Nathan Lukes to fly out to secure a 5-3 win for Pensacola.

The Biscuits have now lost five of their last seven games against Pensacola this season and will try to jump passed Tennessee for the wild card spot when Edwin Fierro (4-2) tangos with Jesus Reyes( 0-0) on Thursday night at Riverwalk at 7:05 PM.