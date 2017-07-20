Despite Vandalism, Debs Dixie Softball Team Headed to World Series

by Ellis Eskew

Graffiti marked the walls inside and out on restrooms and also the press box at the AUM Youth Baseball and Softball Complex.

For Debs Dixie Softball Team, it was a hard hit.

“Very disrespected because we all try our hardest to keep our property clean and make sure we take care of what we do have,” said player Jamaica Flowers.

But the group of 15 and 16-year-olds is not letting it get them down.

They are a team and they are on a mission.

“It’s been a hard journey because we have never made it this far. We pull late practices. We don’t get done until 12 sometimes at night. But it all pays off at the end,” said Flowers.

They’re going to the World Series championship in Alexandria, LA.

“We’re really excited because I’ve never made it past the state level and it feels really good to be going up there and doing all the fun things that we can do,” said player Kiara Cobb.

But they need help in getting there.

This team has been together for 2 years.

Their coach says the summer softball league is more than just a game.

“It helps them grow and it teaches them leadership also. And they have been working very hard,” said Coach Brent Parker.

“It’s been real fun. I like that my teammates. We have a lot of fun moments together. I enjoy being with them every day. They are like sisters to me. And our bond will never break,” said Flowers.

Their bond is strong and so is their will to win.

Overcoming whatever obstacles that come their way.

“They are still excited and we would like to everyone go and support their quest to bring the world series championship back to Alabama,” said Parker.

Click to support the Debs Dixie Softball Team.