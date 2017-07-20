Some Heat Relief Ahead !

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south will continue to help keep us hot and humid. Temps will climb into the 90s through the weekend into early next week. We see some heat relief coming in the form of afternoon showers and t-storms. A disturbance will be moving into the area Friday and lingering into the weekend. This system will increase the coverage of showers and t-storms each day. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes, hail, and gusty winds.