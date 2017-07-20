Super PAC Launches Another Ad in Heated Alabama Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

A super PAC supporting incumbent Luther Strange in Alabama’s Senate race has launched another ad spotlighting U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ past criticisms of President Donald Trump.

The advertisement is the latest move in a strategy to harness Trump’s popularity in the state to benefit Strange in the heated primary to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat.

The new Senate Leadership Fund advertisement focuses on Brooks’ criticism of Trump’s immigration policies and trustworthiness. Brooks made the comments when he was state chairman for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas during the presidential primaries

The narrator says Brooks is “Wrong on Trump. Wrong for Alabama.”

Brooks told The Associated Press earlier this summer that he considers the attacks a sign his campaign is gaining traction.

The primary is Aug. 15.

