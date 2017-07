The Heatwave Continues

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 100-107.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: A chance of scattered and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.