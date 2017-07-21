Hazy, Hot, Humid, Daily Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

GRADUAL INCREASE IN SHOWERS/STORMS: Over the next few days, the air aloft over Alabama will be a bit colder, making the air more unstable. Accordingly, we expect a general increase in the number of scattered showers and storms each day through Sunday, with heat levels slowly dropping. The high today will be in the 92-95 degree range and close to 90 tomorrow. Many spots will remain lower 90s Sunday.

No way to resolve specific placement and timing of individual storms on summer days in advance, but just be ready for a few passing thunderstorms over the weekend. Most of the storms will come from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m… but a late night or morning shower can’t be ruled out completely.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered to numerous showers and storms are a good possibility Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds; the GFS continues to suggest we trend drier Wednesday through Friday with afternoon storms becoming fewer in number.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan