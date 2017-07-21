Hot And Humid, With Some Storms In The Mix

by Ben Lang

*A heat advisory is in effect until 7:00PM Friday. Afternoon “Feels Like” temperatures will be at or above 105° this afternoon. Be sure to take more frequent breaks from strenuous outdoor activity, and hydrate throughout the day*

A few storms got going early this morning, especially along and west of I-85. A pretty good thunderstorm moved through Selma this morning, but that has since moved on and diminished. A few more spotty downpours going on as of 11AM in parts of Marengo county. More storms can be expected this afternoon thanks to some left over boundaries from yesterday’s storms, and an upper level low providing some lift in the atmosphere today. High temperatures won’t be quite as high today, but its still likely we will reach the mid-90s with heat indexes approaching 105° this afternoon.

Additional decent chances for rain are ahead for this weekend and early next week. The upper level ridge that contributed to highs in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday is receding to the west, so that means a little less heat as we head into early next week. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, with scattered afternoon storms each day. The overnights will be your typical summertime warm and muggy, with maybe a couple passing showers or storms.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday look to be in the lower 90s, but still humid with “feels like” temperatures reaching close to 100° for the afternoon. Overnight lows continue to run in the mid 70s through most of next week.