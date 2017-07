Hot & Humid Weekend

by Shane Butler

A hot and humid air mass remains in place through the weekend. Temps will top out in the low to mid 90s each day. There will be scattered showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon hours. These should help knock the heat off at times. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds. Looks like this weather pattern sticks around through the middle of next week. We may be looking at upper 90s again later next week.