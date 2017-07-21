Police Search for Escaped Inmate from Crenshaw Co. Jail

by Rashad Snell

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information leading to the arrest of Carlos Burnett. Burnett is wanted for escape.

On July 21, Carlos Burnett was an inmate in the Crenshaw County Detention Facility. At

approximately 11:00 p.m. Burnett escaped from the facility on foot. He was last seen wearing a

red t-shirt, blue jean shorts, grey tennis shoes, and a black dew rag around his head.

Burnett may possibly be hiding out in the Brantley community.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!