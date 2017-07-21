Your Town Friday: Selma

by Andrew James

You know you’ve arrived in Selma when you cross over the Edmund Pettus Bridge and one of the first places many people stop is the Selma Welcome Center.

“We try to tell people what Selma has to offer,” explained greeter Terry Hewitt.

He’s worked as a greeter for seven years, but is actually from up north. He’s lived in Selma for 50 years, and now calls the city his home.

“I love the people that are here, that live here, that visit here, we’ve had people here from all over the world,” he shared.

Others, like Lorenza Carter, have lived in Selma their entire lives. He says he can’t think of a better place to live.

“It’s a good place to live, you know I’ve been here all of my life. I’m 65 years old and I’ve been here all of my life,” he explained.