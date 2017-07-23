Congresswoman Martha Roby Tours 187th Fighter Wing

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery is 1 of 5 cities in the running to possibly be the new home of the F-35 Fighter Jets.

It’s just one reason why Congresswoman Martha Roby and Chairwoman Kay Granger who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, are touring the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field.

Roby believes Montgomery is the perfect fit for the jets.

“We’re just continuing to use the opportunity to have the conversations with the decision makers,” says Roby.

Those decision makers could have answers very soon.

“We expect a decision later on this summer or early fall. They haven’t given us a updated time frame,” says Roby.

Roby says that decision is later than expected.

But in the meantime tours like this give her a chance to show off Alabama’s military assets to Chairwoman Granger.

“You want the community to know what you are doing and how important it is to this district, this state, and to the nation and have something like the congresswoman does-she’s there personally it makes a lot difference,” says Granger.

Roby says that the community support in the fight to bring the F-35 Fighter Jets to Montgomery plays a big role. But that’s not all that matters.

“It makes a big difference and of course at the end of the day it’s the professionalism of the men and women here at the 187 that will really make the difference,” says Roby.

That difference, could mean thousands of jobs and an economic boost for the River Region.

“Your congressional delegation in Alabama along with our senators are making the push,” says Roby.