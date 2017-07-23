More Storms Monday and Tuesday

by Ben Lang

A few showers are finally dotting the radar this afternoon, but coverage will remain low through the evening hours. Any showers or storms out there should be winding down by midnight tonight, and it will be warm and muggy throughout. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s.

More widespread storms are expected for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Monday morning should start out dry though, with patchy fog in some spots. A slow moving frontal boundary entering north Alabama overnight, as well as left over boundaries from storms today should help to ignite storms by early Monday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, but heat indexes should remain below heat advisory criteria. Storms Monday may persist a little later into the evening, but after midnight they should taper off.

Another good chance for storms on Tuesday afternoon. Again, highs will be able to reach the lower 90s with the heat index remaining around 100° or lower. Rain chances trend downward for the rest of the week, with highs back in the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. Models indicate a frontal boundary will reach central Alabama next weekend, increasing our chance for rain again. Overnights remain warm & muggy over the next 8 days, with lows in the mid 70s.