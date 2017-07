Montgomery Police Searching for Theft Suspects

by Stefanie Hicks

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for two men wanted for Theft of Property.

Police say on June 14, the two men were caught on surveillence video stealing property from Hobby Lobby located off of Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these people, please call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.