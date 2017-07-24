MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Sumter Ave. Shooting of a Senior Citizen

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with the July 21 fatal shooting of Rebecca Quillin, 73, and the attempted murder of an adult male.

MPD charged Johnel Travis, 27, with capital murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Travis was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

On Friday, July 21, around 8:30p.m, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Sumter Avenue in reference to subjects shot. Upon arrival they located Quillin, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at

the scene. Authorities also found an adult male who had sustained a serious gunshot wound. He was

transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Because the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, MPD initially conducted a death investigation. Further investigation determined that the shooting constituted a homicide during the course of a felony, and Travis, a known acquaintance of the victims, was identified as the suspect.

MPD’s investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and nothing additional is available for release at this time.