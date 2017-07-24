Operation Southern Shield Wraps Up

by Danielle Wallace

Speed is the number one factor in fatal crashes. It’s just one reason why law enforcement agencies across the state were visible on the roadways for Operation Southern Shield.

“Not only is it just was it that week-long campaign but hopefully it’s something that will be fresh in people’s minds for safer driver habits in the coming weeks,” says Cpl. Jesse Thornton.

Troopers say the number of fatal crashes this year are lower than this time last year. But there are still problems on the road.

“We’re still high and we’re still having fatal crashes happen on a consistent basis but we did not have as many last week as what we’ve been accustomed to having and hopefully that was due to efforts such as this safety campaign,” says Thornton.

While summer is a time that deadly car crashes are at it’s highest. Officials believe the crashes are one hundred percent preventable.

“They’re wrecks, they’re collisions, they’re crashes and they are due to driver error and those things are happening due to mistakes behind the wheel. So the you have that education aspect so you can hopefully get that message out and people will think about it. Maybe change their driving behavior or you have that enforcement aspect to where us and local law enforcement got together and we were visible,” says Thornton.

During the campaign, officers had the option of issuing tickets or warnings.

“If you save just one life then that campaign was worth the effort,” says Thornton.

For officers that effort continues.

“The campaign may be over with but the message will continue and lives on,” says Thornton.