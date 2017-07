Scat’d Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

A moisture rich air mass is across our area this week. This will lead to daily showers and t-storms. Storms that develop will be capable of heavy rainfall, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. Thanks to clouds and storm activity temps will be held down at times. We see another surge of mid 90s making a return late week. As we heat up the chance for rain does back down just a bit but not for long. More showers and t-storms will likely over the upcoming weekend.