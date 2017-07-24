Sources: Pres. Trump Could Fire Jeff Sessions as AG

by Stefanie Hicks

President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump continues to rage against Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation. The president’s anger again bubbled into public view Monday as he referred to Sessions in a tweet as “beleaguered.”

Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions. That’s according to three people who have recently spoken to the president and demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all.

