A Wet Start To Our Week

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday:  A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mixture of sunshine clouds with highs in the mid 90.

Related Posts

Better Rain Chances to Start the Week
More Storms Monday and Tuesday
Decent Chance For Rain Through Tuesday
Hot & Humid Weekend