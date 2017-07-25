A.G. Jeff Sessions Still Has No Plans to Quit Despite Trump’s Tweets

Says he will not resign.
by Tim Lennox

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement on issues related to visas and travel, Monday, March 6, 2017, at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Alabama Native and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions still has no plans to quit, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports, after another Trump tweet betraying some frustration with him over the Russia investigation, as well as a report saying that the former Russian envoy told his superiors that Sessions had talked with him about the Trump campaign and about issues of concern to Russia.

See the complete CBS News story here:

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/attorney-general-sessions-does-not-plan-to-resign/

Also this morning, another Sessions-bashing tweet from President Trump. He calls Session “weak” when it comes to Hillary Clinton.

Sessions, he tweeted, “has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”

 

 

 

