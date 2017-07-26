Biscuits Defense Propel Them to 4-3 Win Over Smokies

by Rashad Snell

Kyle Winkler got out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the ninth inning of a one-run game, and the Biscuits (55-46) escaped with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (53-47) in the series opener of their five-game set on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. Montgomery is now a season-best nine games over .500 for just the second time this season.

Genesis Cabrera (4-1) got the nod for the Butter and Blue, and got some unbelievable throws from Justin Williams-who nailed a runner at the plate each in the first-and Nathan Lukes-who did the same in the second-as the southpaw worked around some traffic in the first two innings. Cabrera would finish going 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs on a season-high 10 hits, while walking four and fanning three in the victory.

After an error by Smokies first baseman Kevin Cornelius in the third, the Biscuits took advantage of what should have been the final out of the inning by putting up two runs on a Jake Cronenworth RBI-single-his first Double-A RBI-and a double steal that saw Nathan Lukes elude a tag by catcher Erick Castillo up the third base line to make it 2-0.

David Bote’s RBI-single cut the Biscuits lead to one in the bottom of the third, before Cronenworth struck again with another RBI-single in the fifth off Tennessee starter Duane Underwood, Jr. (9-5), who went six innings and allowed four unearned runs in the defeat. Justin O’Conner’s sac fly put the Biscuits up 4-1 in the sixth, and Trey Martin’s bloop single in the same inning brought the Smokies back within two.

Drew Smith worked 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Montgomery, and Greg Harris sent the Smokies down in order in the eighth in what was the righty’s first appearance for the club since July 1 when he went on the Disabled List with a shoulder injury.

Biscuits skipper Brady Williams brought on his closer Winkler, who was a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities, in the bottom of the ninth, but the former TCU Horned Frog allowed four-consecutive singles to make it a 4-3 game. The right-hander would get David Bote to chop to Grant Kay at the third in the next at-bat, as the Nebraska native went home to Justin O’Conner for the force and first out of the inning.

With the bases still full, next up was Carlos Penalver. And after being thrown two strikes, Winkler got the shortstop to bounce to Kay, who this time turned a game-ending 5-4-3 double play with Michael Russell and Dalton Kelly to pull off a magic trick and remain perfect in save situations in 2017. The Biscuits now have a game-and-a-half lead in the Wild Card standings over the Smokies.