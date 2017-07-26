Cranking Up the Heat Again

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a foggy start to the day, but the fog will mix out once the sun comes up. For the rest of our Wednesday, showers and storms will become fewer in number today as warmer air aloft moves into the area. We should see more sun than clouds and temperatures will head into the lower and perhaps mid 90s, noticeably warmer than yesterday.

LATE WEEK FRONT: Thursday looks to be mainly dry and hot with mid 90s again, and some parts of the state may see another heat advisory issued. Late Thursday and into Friday a surface front will slowly approach from the north, and the coverage of scattered shower and thunderstorms should increase. We note the SPC has roughly the northern half of Alabama in a “marginal risk” of severe storms on Thursday and this should be for late Thursday. Some of the more intense storms could produce strong gusty winds, torrential rain, and lots of lightning as they move south into the state. Friday should be dry for the most part, but scattered rain and storms will slip South Alabama Friday night as the front slides south.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will continue to slowly sink south Saturday providing just enough uplift for a continued chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For Sunday, drier air will try and move into the state from the north, which will allow for more sun than clouds with only isolated storms. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

HEADING INTO AUGUST: Moisture returns early in the week, and we will forecast partly sunny days with some risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs will range from the upper 80s and lower 90s which is below average for early August in Alabama.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan