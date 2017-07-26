Hot & Humid !

by Shane Butler

A very hot and humid air mass is in control of our weather through Friday. Daytime highs will manage mid 90s while feels like temps will range between 100 to 105. There will be scat’d showers and t-storms developing in the afternoon hours so that will knock the heat down in spots. A frontal boundary moves into the deep south Friday night into Saturday. This system will help kick off more showers and t-storms. It’s rare for this time of the year but the front may actually make it south of our area. This would put us in a drier air mass for a few days. If this happens mornings should be fairly mild Sunday and again Monday. The rest of next week looks hot with mainly isolated afternoon showers and t-storms.