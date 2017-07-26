Local Reaction to Mo Brooks’ Offer

by Ellis Eskew

“I think he’s a sleaze bag…he downed Trump all through the campaign now he wants to jump on board,” said Rick Walker.

People we talked to in Montgomery are letting their voices be heard when it comes to Mo Brooks and his offer to give the U.S. Senate seat back to Jeff Sessions.

We talked to Political analyst Steve Flowers about it on the phone.

He tells us Brooks was just trying to side with Sessions with this offer to step aside.

“It’s very complicated and probably unachievable. But so all Brooks was doing was saying, ‘look, I am on Jeff Sessions’ side in this feud and I don’t care how much Luther Strange says I dislike Trump. His ads are right, I do,” said Strange.

But that wasn’t what some voters wanted to hear.

“I was a Mo Brooks fan to begin with. That’s who I had planned on working with. I heard him on an interview today and he completely assassinated Donald Trump, and I don’t think Mo understands that in the state of Alabama, we love our president and he threw Donald Trump up under the bus today,” said Clay Sharpe.

As for Sessions coming back to his old seat, some say it’s time to move on.

“Because I think once you give up a seat to take another job, you vacate that seat. Just like in our Constitution, if you give up the Speaker of the House to become President, or VP, you can’t go back,” said Nate Hicks.

Brooks said in his press release about this having some kind of backlash. ” I don’t care. If this costs me politically, that’s fine but I am going to the right thing for Alabama and America.”