Montgomery Pride Reacts to President Trump’s Tweets

by Andrew James

President Donald Trump’s comments on twitter about banning transgender people from the military are getting a lot of attention from some groups in Montgomery.

Members of Montgomery Pride United and Free To Be Montgomery say this news is very troubling and insulting for their community. They say they’re not surprised and this is just one of many tweets they’ve found upsetting. Now they wonder what their community will face next.

“Are they going to say that a transgender person cannot serve in politics, cannot be a mayor, you know we have several openly transgender persons who are mayors in cities across the country,” explained Ms Harvey of Free2Be Montgomery.