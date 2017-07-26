One Inmate Fatally Stabbed, One Inmate Charged with Murder at Elmore Co. Prison

by Rashad Snell

1/2 Jason Lee Jackson

2/2 Timothy Robertson



The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing of an inmate that occurred at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., a corrections lieutenant observed an inmate in the prison yard who was in distress. Officers responding to the incident found inmate Timothy Robertson, 47, with multiple stab wounds. Robertson was treated, but died from his injuries.

Surveillance video and witness accounts of the stabbing led investigators to detain 28-year-old Jason Lee Jackson as a suspect. Jackson will be charged with murder.

“The Department of Corrections is assessing the security levels of all maximum and medium correctional facilities to determine where critical staffing may be needed,” said Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “The safety of our officers and those in our custody is our utmost concern, and we will employ all available resources to prevent the escalation of violence in light of recent incidents.”

Jackson is serving a five-year sentence for a 2014 third-degree robbery conviction in Barbour County. Robertson was serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree rape in Marengo County.