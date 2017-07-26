Pat Dye to Speak at Public Safety Insurance Fund Banquet

by Rashad Snell

Former Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye joins a list of legendary coaches including Nick Saban, Gene Stallings, Bobby Bowden, Vince Dooley, and Larry Blakeney who have paid tribute to the area’s public safety officers and the group of local businesses that support them. Coach Dye will be the keynote speaker at the annual Public Safety Insurance Fund (PSIF) Awards Banquet Thursday, Aug. 3rd at 11:30 a.m.at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery. This marks the 15th year that the Fund has provided free life insurance for public safety officers in the River Region.

Coach Dye boasts a 153-62-5 overall career record and was named National Coach of the Year in 1983. During his 12 seasons at Auburn University, he led the school to its first SEC Championship in 26 years, nine straight bowl games and to a total of four SEC Championships. Coach Dye was inducted into the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1987.

More than 160 local businesses, individuals and organizations have contributed time, money and services to fund the Public Safety Insurance Fund, a 501c3 charitable foundation. The Fund endows $60,000 worth of life and accidental death benefits to more than 2,500 public safety officers in the River Region and Alabama.

Insurance policies are provided for every active duty officer with the Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Montgomery Fire Department, the Montgomery City Jail, Montgomery District Attorney’s officers/investigators, the Prattville Police Department, the Prattville Fire Department, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department, the Wetumpka Police Department, the Wetumpka Fire Department, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, the Millbrook Police Department, the Millbrook Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers on highway patrol, State Capitol Police, Alabama Marine Police, and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources law enforcement division.

The families of 23 officers who have died since the program’s inception have received benefits from the Fund. Palomar Insurance and Standard Insurance serve as the insurance brokers on these policies, which have paid out more than half a million dollars since the charity began in 2002.

If businesses, companies or organizations would like to join the Public Safety Insurance Fund and contribute for the coming year, contact Grant Sullivan at (334) 224-1560, Jerry Wills at (334) 224-2090 or Sullivan & Wills at (334) 396-3333.