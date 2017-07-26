Ziegler Says Sessions Would Dominate 2018 Governor’s Race

by Rashad Snell

If U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns or is fired, he could return to Alabama and run for governor in the 2018 state elections. According to one potential candidate for governor, Sessions would “be the instant frontrunner and clear out many candidates.” State Auditor Jim Zeigler says Sessions would be dominant and scare off many candidates – including Zeigler himself.

Zeigler filed an exploratory campaign for governor after he passed the $1,000 threshold requiring filing with the secretary of state. But he says a Sessions’ candidacy would mean the end of his own exploratory campaign.

“Sessions for governor could possibly scare out Gov. Kay Ivey, Mayor Tommy Battle, Twinkle Cavanaugh, John McMillan and me. There would likely only be nominal candidates to oppose Sessions.”

“Sessions has missed the deadline to run as a Republican for his old senate seat. A write-in campaign in the August 15 primary is extremely difficult and is not Sessions’ style. A campaign as an independent in the December 12 general election would require 35,000 signatures by August 15. It would also create a risk of splitting the Republican vote and giving the seat to a Democrat.”

“I do not expect a 2017 campaign by Sessions,” Zeigler said.

The 2018 governor’s race could become the second time a Sessions entry caused Zeigler to withdraw. In Sessions’ 1996 first campaign for senate, Zeigler entered the race early. When Session entered it late, Zeigler pulled out.

If Zeigler does not run for governor, he says he will seek re-election as state auditor.