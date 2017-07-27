Concerned Parents Meet with New MPS Leader

by Ellis Eskew

Parents met with the new Montgomery Public School Chief Educational Officer to get their concerns addressed before the new school year begins.

Reginald Eggleston is filling the role of superintendent, and says he wants to fix the “broken system.”

He met with parents Thursday night at Blount Elementary School.

“Glad to see that our community is getting together, and there is somebody that wants to listen to us that wants to improve the schools,” said parent Heidi Cawthorne.

Eggleston says he will present the concerns to his staff and principals.

One of the main concerns was school safety.

“Safety is very important to me. That is one of the number one areas that I have been emphasizing to my principals as far as coming up with alternative forms of discipline, really being aggressive, creating the right conditions for all students to be successful,” said Eggleston.

Eggleston says he plans to have monthly meetings with parents to make sure their concerns are being heard.